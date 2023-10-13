2 rescued after vehicle crashed over the side of the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters assisted with rescuing two people after a vehicle crashed over the side in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 9:12 a.m., on Thursday, October 12, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15, approximately one mile north of the Kenwood Avenue exit.

“Due to [the] vehicle being off the roadway, an “over the side rescue” assignment was started,” stated Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief. “Firefighters arrived on scene to find one vehicle approximately 100-150’ down from the freeway into a ravine.”

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Crews made access down to the car and found two victims inside. One of them was trapped & the other was able to self-extricate.

‘Crews utilized extrication equipment commonly referred to as the “Jaws of Life” to make access and free the victim. Simultaneously Rescue personnel completed a rope rescue system to safely bring one of the victims back to the roadway,” stated McClintock.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

San Bernardino County Sheriff Air Rescue was dispatched early on to hoist & transport the more critical patient.

A SBCOFD Firefighter-Paramedic was inserted to assist with patient care & loading of the patient. The patient and firefighter were then hoisted into the hovering helicopter for expeditious transport to a trauma center.

According to the CHP incident logs, a burgundy Ford Expedition experienced a blowout tire, the driver swerved and lost control. The vehicle overturned and careened down an embankment.

San Bernardino County Sheriff responded with a Rescue and Patrol Helicopter. Two SBCoFD Personnel are assigned to the Sheriff Air Rescue program and provide staffing to augment SBSO staff Monday – Thursday. This important partnership is utilized for many rescue and fire missions countywide.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

