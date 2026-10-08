101 Citations Issued, 9 Vehicles Towed During Single-Day Traffic Enforcement Operation in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A collaborative traffic enforcement operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in 101 citations, nine vehicles being towed and one arrest for driving under the influence of drugs in Apple Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

According to a written statement from the Apple Valley Police Department, deputies from the Apple Valley, Victorville, Hesperia and Adelanto sheriff’s stations, along with personnel from the Victor Valley Transit Bureau and a California Highway Patrol officer, participated in the Collaborative Zero Tolerance Traffic Enforcement Operation.

The operation focused on improving traffic safety and addressing violations that contribute to dangerous driving conditions and traffic collisions throughout the community.

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During the enforcement effort, law enforcement personnel conducted 106 traffic stops, resulting in 101 citations being issued. Additionally, nine vehicles were towed, and one driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station thanked the participating agencies for their partnership and continued commitment to protecting motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

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According to the department, traffic enforcement operations are conducted to encourage compliance with traffic laws, discourage dangerous driving behaviors and reduce collisions in local communities.

The department also reminded drivers to obey traffic laws, remain attentive behind the wheel and never drive while impaired.

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(Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department) (Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department) (Photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

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