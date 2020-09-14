$100k reward offered in ambush shooting of 2 Los Angeles deputies

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are offering a $100K reward for a gunman who ambushed two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies as they sat inside a patrol vehicle.

It happened on September 12, 2020, just before 7:00 PM at the Martin Luther King Transit Center in Compton.

According to a news release, without warning or provocation, a lone gunman approached the unit from behind and fired several rounds at the deputies, striking a male and female deputy multiple times.

In a Sunday evening update, sheriff’s officials said both deputies were out of surgery and expected to recover.

The suspect is described as a male Black 28-30 years-old, last seen northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black 4-door sedan, wearing dark clothing.

Later that evening a group of protestors gathered outside of the hospital emergency room of St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood where the deputies were being treated and shouted “We hope they die” referring to the pair of ambushed deputies, according to a tweet from the LA County Sheriffs,

“DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” stated the tweet.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said “We at the LASD would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation. We also wish to thank the LA County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Sheriff Villanueva Discusses Ambush Shooting of Two Deputies in Compton. To watch the full press conference, please visit https://t.co/fOaVP5wTUe pic.twitter.com/7gXlbLQpAK — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush. “Y`all gonna die one by one” – BLM LA

Part 3 pic.twitter.com/Mc073mOpTD — MKViti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020