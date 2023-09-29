1 transported to hospital after head-on crash on Cajon Blvd

Cajon Pass, California -(VVNG.com) — A head-on collision on Friday afternoon resulted in at least one driver sustaining injuries.

The accident occurred in the Cajon Pass area at approximately 2:05 p.m. on northbound Cajon Boulevard, just south of Keenbrook Road.

Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to the scene to provide medical assistance. The injured driver was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A second ambulance was requested to the scene for the second driver.

The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the head-on collision is under investigation by local authorities.

Eyewitnesses reported that the black SUV veered into the opposite lane while attempting to pass other vehicles, leading to the collision.

It is yet to be determined if any other factors, such as weather conditions or distracted driving, contributed to the accident.

Traffic in the area was temporarily affected as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage and ensure the safety of other motorists.

Commuters were advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes if possible.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.