1 transported in grave condition after crash on Zuni Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was transported to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash in Apple Valley Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on December 13, 2022, at 1:39 p.m., in a dirt field near Zuni Road and Blackfoot Road involving a white truck.

Per scanner traffic, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department arrived onscene and immediately began life-saving measures on the unconscious occupant of the vehicle.

A helicopter landed at the scene to transport the occupant to a trauma center, however, it was canceled as the occupant’s condition worsened, and was unable to be transported by air.

(The helicopter was canceled after the person’s condition worsened – Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The person was rushed with lights and sirens activated to a local hospital. No further details were immediately known.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.