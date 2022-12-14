All News
1 transported in grave condition after crash on Zuni Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was transported to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash in Apple Valley Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on December 13, 2022, at 1:39 p.m., in a dirt field near Zuni Road and Blackfoot Road involving a white truck.
Per scanner traffic, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department arrived onscene and immediately began life-saving measures on the unconscious occupant of the vehicle.
A helicopter landed at the scene to transport the occupant to a trauma center, however, it was canceled as the occupant’s condition worsened, and was unable to be transported by air.
The person was rushed with lights and sirens activated to a local hospital. No further details were immediately known.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Family and friends searching for 36-year-old Victorville man missing for several days
-
All News4 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News5 days ago
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News6 days ago
Deadly 3-car crash shuts down Mariposa Road in Hesperia Wednesday
-
All News6 days ago
Areas of frost after midnight, and chance of rain possible Saturday through Monday in the Victor Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
-
All News6 days ago
Crime Report – Victorville – Nov. 27 – Dec. 3