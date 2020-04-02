1 person extricated, airlifted after a head-on crash in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted from an early morning head-on collision involving a semi.

It happened at 6:49 am, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, on Highway 18 near Richard Street in Lucerne Valley.

When firefighters arrived on scene they reported a tractor-trailer on its side and a small sedan with major damage. Firefighters also confirmed extensive extrication would be required to free one person trapped in the vehicle.

An airship was requested to respond and land at the nearby Mitsubishi cement plant.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the roadway is blocked due to one of the double-trailers on the semi overturning.

Extrication was complete at 7:53 am, scanner traffic reported. The patient was flown to Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs due to weather.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

