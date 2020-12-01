1 person critically injured in 15 freeway crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic accident on the northbound 15 freeway in Victorville left one person critically injured Tuesday morning.

It happened on December 1, 2020, at about 6:41 AM., just north of the Bear Valley Road on-ramp, and involved two vehicles.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a male was possibly ejected and bleeding from the head.

Emergency personnel responded and located a green VW Beetle with major rear-end damage and an overturned four-door sedan with front end damage.

Victorville City Fire requested an air ambulance to airlift one person with critical injuries to an out of area trauma center.

Mercy Air 22 landed at a nearby helipad and subsequently airlifted the injured driver to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The incident required temporary lane closures on the freeway, prompting traffic to back up for many to the Main Street bridge in Hesperia.

The official cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

