1 person airlifted after head-on crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –One person was airlifted after a head-on traffic collision Saturday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened on April 9, 2022, at about 3:20 pm, on Mariposa Road near Maple Avenue and involved a white Chevy pickup truck and a red Audi sedan. Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage.

San Bernardino County Firefighters requested a helicopter to respond and airlift a person that was listed as critical. The patient was transported to Desert Valley Hospital and subsequently airlifted via Mercy Air 22 to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

At least one additional ground ambulance was requested to transport another person to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

