1 person airlifted after head-on crash along Summit Valley Road Monday morning in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupNovember 27, 2023
traffic accident on summit valley road in hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted after a head-on crash on Summit Valley Road early Monday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 4:38 am, on November 27, 2023, near Bandicoot Trail and involved a Honda sedan, a white work van, and a white Toyota pickup truck.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and requested a helicopter and two ambulances to the scene.

The patient was transported by ground ambulance to the Hesperia Airport and subsequently airlifted via a Mercy Air helicopter to an out-of-area trauma center.

Summit Valley Road was closed in both directions for approximately two hours, resulting in a significant back-up for motorists.

The Hesperia Police Department is handling the traffic collision investigation.

