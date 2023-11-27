1 person airlifted after head-on crash along Summit Valley Road Monday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted after a head-on crash on Summit Valley Road early Monday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 4:38 am, on November 27, 2023, near Bandicoot Trail and involved a Honda sedan, a white work van, and a white Toyota pickup truck.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and requested a helicopter and two ambulances to the scene.

The patient was transported by ground ambulance to the Hesperia Airport and subsequently airlifted via a Mercy Air helicopter to an out-of-area trauma center.

Summit Valley Road was closed in both directions for approximately two hours, resulting in a significant back-up for motorists.

The Hesperia Police Department is handling the traffic collision investigation.

