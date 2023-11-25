1 Killed in SR 18 Crash after Jeep Veers Off Road along Rim Of the World Highway

CRESTLINE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities reported a fatal crash on Friday morning along State Route Highway 18, commonly referred to as Rim of the World Highway.

A vehicle described as a black or dark gray Jeep veered off the road, resulting in a tragic outcome.

According to CHP logs, the Jeep was reportedly driving recklessly, cutting off at least one vehicle on the road.

After attempting to pass another car, the Jeep went through the turn out at high speeds, and over the side. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

Shortly after overtaking the driver who later reported the incident, the Jeep lost control and plunged approximately 450 feet down the side of the mountain.

Due to the presence of dense brush in the area, search and rescue teams faced challenges in locating the vehicle.

However, aided by a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s helicopter, the Jeep was found by noon.

The driver was pronounced deceased by authorities upon accessing the vehicle.

In order to safely recover the vehicle from the steep terrain, the operation was postponed until the next morning, Saturday, November 25.

The Jeep was said to have struck a metal ranch style gate before continuing over the side in a southwest direction of travel. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

A heavy-duty tow truck equipped with an extra-long wire cable was requested for the task.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the incident. The identify of the deceased person has not been released.

Copy URL URL Copied