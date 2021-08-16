1 killed, 3 airlifted in head-on crash on Hesperia Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and three others were airlifted following a head-on traffic collision in Hesperia.

The crash involving a silver 2019 Nissan Versa and a gray 2005 Honda Civic happened on Monday, August 16th at about 2:25 am, along the 10200 block of Hesperia Road near Mojave Street.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and reported they had four people trapped. All occupants were extricated and despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced deceased.

A total of three helicopters landed in the roadway and airlifted the three critically injured patients to various out-of-area trauma centers.

Hesperia road was closed for several hours as deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) conducted the investigation.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

