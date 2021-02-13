1 killed, 2 injured in Shooting outside Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting in the parking lot of the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Hesperia.

At about 2:02 AM on Saturday, February 13, 2021, as patrons were leaving the popular restaurant/bar/nightclub in the 12000 block of Mariposa Road an altercation in the parking lot resulted in a shooting.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG three victims were located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to local area hospitals. “One victim has been pronounced deceased,” stated Miller.

Sheriff’s deputies have taped-off a large portion of the parking lot with crime scene tape as homicide investigators conduct the investigation. Miller said no suspect or suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and no further details are available for release at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.