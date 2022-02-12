All News
1 killed, 2 airlifted after crash on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and two others were airlifted after a head-on traffic collision in Oro Grande.
It happened on February 11, 2022, at about 5:41 pm, on National Trails Highway near Markham Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the vehicles involved in the head-on collision were described as a white Ford F-150 and a gray sedan. Per the logs, one vehicle went into the embankment and the other was described as a ball of metal.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and reported one person was deceased at the scene and extrication would be required for other occupants trapped in the vehicle.
Fire crews requested two medical helicopters to respond and land near the site of the accident.
One person was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and the other to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. The coroner was advised of the accident and requested to respond.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
