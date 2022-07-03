1 juvenile dead, another injured after hit-and-run off-road crash

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver that killed one juvenile and left another in critical condition after an off-road vehicle traffic collision.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at about 8:59 pm, dispatch received a call from a bystander who located two unconscious juveniles on Stoddard Wells Road, within the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol news release, “preliminary investigation revealed the two juveniles were riding a 2019 TaoTao ATV on Stoddard Wells Road traveling in a northeasterly direction. An orange Side-by-Side UTV, model year 2019-2022, was traveling eastbound on Stoddard Wells Road, east of Central Road being operated by an unknown driver. A crash occurred when a Side-by-Side UTV struck the 2019 TaoTao and the two juvenile riders.”

Stoddard Wells OHV Area (Google Maps

Despite life-saving measures, the 12-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. An 11-year-old girl was transported by AMR to St. Mary’s Hospital and later flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for medical treatment where she remains in critical condition.

Officials said an extensive search was conducted by multiple CHP and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department personnel to locate the Side-by-Side UTV and its driver but was unsuccessful.

The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating this crash and is requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Cesar Ramos, ID 21878 at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.