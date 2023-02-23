1 injured after Dodge Journey SUV overturns on northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was taken to a hospital following a crash involving an SUV that overturned on the 15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at about 3:30 pm, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, between Ranchero Road and the Highway 395 offramp.

The crash involved a white 2015 Scion TC and a black 2020 Dodge Journey.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the white vehicle crashed into the center divider and came to a stop along the shoulder. The SUV overturned and landed on its roof on top of barbed wire fencing also along the shoulder.

The male driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the CHP Victorville station.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.