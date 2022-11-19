1 dead, others injured after a wrong-way crash on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 1:13 am, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway between Oak Hill and Highway 138.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a gray sedan was heading northbound in the southbound lanes and at high speeds in the center divider.

(The engine from one of the vehicles flew out and nearly landed on the pickup truck)

After several near misses with other motorists, the wrong-way driver eventually collided head-on with a van that was occupied by a male driver and several children.

A witness told VVNG a small fire started under the hood of the van and several people were heard screaming. Good Samaritans managed to extinguish the fire and helped the injured while first responders arrived.

Emergency personnel responded and pronounced the driver of the van deceased at the scene and reported they had one person with critical injuries, and four with minor injuries.

(The Dodge Ram involved in the crash was towed away on a flatbed truck.)

Tow trucks were requested for a tractor-trailer combination and a pickup truck involved in the collision.

The crash prompted a temporary closure of all lanes of the southbound I-15 freeway for over an hour. Some motorists reportedly fell asleep while waiting in their vehicles.

The official cause and the investigation into the collision are being handled by the California Highway Patrol. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

