1 dead in Highway 138 crash Wednesday morning

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Highway 138 in Phelan.

According to the California highway patrol logs, the crash was reported at 6:42 AM on January 19, 2022.

The San Bernardino County fire department arrived on scene and located a multi-vehicle crash that involved a pickup truck, a Mercedes sedan, and a tractor-trailer combination.

Per scanner traffic, first responders reported there was one person that was trapped in the pickup truck. Moments later, that person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An additional crash was reported within 10 minutes apart and less than 500 feet away. No major injuries were reported in the additional crash.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the collision investigations and anyone with information is asked to call Victorville CHP at 760-241-1186.

