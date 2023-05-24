1 dead, another hospitalized after off-road motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash involving an offroad motorcycle and a pickup truck left one person dead and another critically injured Tuesday night in Hesperia.

It happened on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at approximately 7:56 p.m., at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Sultana Street.

Deputies from the Hesperia Station and rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded and determined there was a collision between a red/white 2003 Honda off-road motorcycle and a maroon 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

(Photo by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Sheriff’s officials said the Honda motorcycle was heading west on Sultana Street and had two riders, one male and one female. The pickup truck was going south on Seventh Avenue.

“The driver of the Honda motorcycle drove west into the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Sultana Street, failing to stop at the posted stop sign. The driver of the Silverado entered the intersection traveling south and was broadsided by the Honda motorcycle, causing the two riders to be ejected. Seventh Avenue is not controlled by stop signs for through traffic,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

(Photo by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

The 17-year-old driver of the Silverado did not sustain any injuries. The male rider of the Honda motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified him as Anthony R. Huante, 40, a resident of Hesperia.

The female rider was seriously injured and airlifted via a Mercy Air helicopter to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Her identification has not yet been confirmed.

(Photo by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Officials said it has not been determined if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this time.

The affected roadways were closed for several hours while deputies from the Hesperia Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processed the scene.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy D. Caudle, Deputy T. Roberts, or Sergeant B. Motley at the Hesperia Station, (760) 947-1500.

