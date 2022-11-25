1 dead, and 1 critically injured in crash on Highway 138 in Phelan near the Mormon Rocks

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed and a child critically injured following a crash on Highway 138 in Phelan Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:06 a.m., November 25, 2022, on Highway 138 between Cajon Boulevard and Lone Pine Canyon Road.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and located a gold 2000 Nissan Altima with major damage and a white Toyota Sequoia SUV with major front-end damage.

Highway 138 remained open during the investigation. The driver of the SUV was transported as a precaution. One person from the sedan was killed in the crash. A child was airlifted to a truama center. (Hugo C Valdez VVNG)

Firefighters pronounced one person deceased inside the gold sedan, and requested a helicopter for a critically injured child, per scanner traffic.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, several children were in the white SUV, and at least one child in the gold sedan.

The driver of the Sequoia was later transported by ground ambulance as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, please monitor VVNG.com for future updates.

