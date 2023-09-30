1 dead after minivan veers off road and lands near train tracks in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person is dead after the car they were driving went off the road, and landed near railroad tracks on Sante Fe Avenue East in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m., Friday, September 29, 2023 near Santa Fe Avenue and Alder Street.

The crash caused the car to roll, causing significant damage to the vehicle, causing fatal injuries and to the driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

The identity of the driver has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

