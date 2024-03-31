UPDATE: Children Amongst 3 Killed In Crash on I-15 Freeway Easter Weekend

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In an update, authorities confirmed that two young children were among three people killed in a traffic collision this Easter weekend after a head-on crash that took place on the I-15 North near the Halloran Springs Road off-ramp, near Baker.

The incident was reported on March 30, 2024, at approximately 1:45 PM, when a black Mercedes-Benz SUV collided head-on with another SUV after veering from the southbound into the northbound side.

Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the death of two children at the scene, according to San Bernardino County Fire Spokesman Jeremy Kern.

Per CHP logs, the mother of the children, a 40-year-old woman, was possibly paralyzed from the accident. She was listed in grave condition and a request for a helicopter was later canceled as she was transported to Barstow Community Hospital for life-saving measures.

Alongside their efforts included transporting a 3-year-old with a severed arm injury to a trauma center.

Officials later confirmed that a third person died en route to Barstow Community Hospital, but at the time of the report, officials were not able to confirm the person’s age or gender.

Four others suffered critical injuries while three others suffered less severe injuries.

A mother was transported in grave condition, and her son was airlifted to a trauma center. One other person was killed. (Photo: Nicole Rivera)

“I was there. I stayed with the baby. 2 minors passed on scene. It was tragic and very traumatizing! Please pray for these families! Liam is the babies name! I can’t get his little face out of my head,” wrote Veronica Flores.

”People life’s changed forever! Two families lost their kids! And all because of an idiot driver who wanted to cut everyone off putting his families life’s in danger and the innocent family he crashed into on the north side! You killed someone’s child!!!! You killed your own child!!!!! Your baby and wife and the other innocent people will be traumatized forever! All because you wanted to drive through the emergency lane instead of driving on the road like the rest of us ! And of course, like always the one at fault is never hurt! Nothing but a broken leg for him!!!!” Flores added.

Another witness said his wife is distraught after she helped the three-year-old child who had reportedly sustained a severed arm.

The CHP closed all lanes of traffic to manage the situation effectively, redirecting vehicles through the center divider while the coroner was summoned to the tragic site. At 5:34 PM, one lane was opened.

The California Highway Patrol is in the process of conducting a thorough investigation to determine the direct causes of this fatal incident.

They urge any witnesses or persons with information related to the collision to come forward to assist in their investigation.

Drivers are reminded to exercise extreme caution when traveling, especially during holiday weekends when traffic volumes increase and the risk of accidents can be higher.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates as we attempt to clarify details.





