1 airlifted, several others injured in crash on Highway 138

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted and several others were injured following a head-on crash on SR-138 Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 8:14 AM on Highway 138 between Sheep Creek Road and Highway 2 on June 10, 2020.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and located a GMC with moderate front-end damage and a minivan with major front-end damage, according to CHP incident logs.

Emergency personnel reported one person with major injuries and four other’s with less critical. A helicopter landed near the Stater Bros shopping Center and subsequently airlifted the critical patient to an out of area trauma center.

Additional information and details into the crash were not available at the time of this article. Eastbound (heading towards the I-15) on SR-138 was blocked due to the accident.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

