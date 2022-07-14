All News
1 airlifted and several others injured after a crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted and several others were injured after a traffic collision Wednesday evening in Victorville.
It happened on July 13, 2022, at about 7:30 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road.
The crash involved a red Dodge Challenger occupied by three people and a gray Jeep Liberty occupied by a solo male driver.
Firefighters from the Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and reported they had a total of four patients. Two of them were described as “immediate” and the other two were considered “delayed”.
Emergency personnel requested a helicopter to airlift one of the immediate to an out-of-area trauma center. Two of the injured were transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital.
The causes of the accident is currently under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
