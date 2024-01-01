1 Airlifted After Fiery Crash on Main Street on New Year’s Eve in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was airlifted following a fiery crash on New Year’s Eve that shut down the westbound lanes of Main Street.

The crash was reported at 10:32 p.m. on Main Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue on December 31, 2023, and involved two vehicles: a Ford Focus and a Honda sedan.

Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire arrived on the scene, along with deputies from the Hesperia Police Department, and located two vehicles with major damage, with one of those vehicles becoming fully engulfed in flames.

As a result of the crash, medical responders shut down the westbound lanes of Main Street to put the fire out.

The driver of the Ford Focus was transported by ambulance to Hesperia Airport, where they were further airlifted by a helicopter to a trauma center. The passenger in the Ford was not injured, authorities confirmed.

The occupants of the Honda were not seriously injured and were able to escape the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames.

As a result of the crash, the Hesperia Leisure League Thrift Shop sustained property damage to its windows.

The Hesperia Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. However, drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected to play a role in the crash, authorities stated.

No further details were immediately available.



