1.1 Million sq. ft. Warehouse Proposed on Mojave Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City Planning Commissioners in Victorville will soon make a decision on whether to approve a Site Plan to allow for the development of a massive warehouse distribution building spanning approximately 1.1 million square feet.

Additionally, a Tentative Parcel Map is being proposed to consolidate the site’s five existing parcels into one parcel on a 66-acre site zoned as M-1 (Light Industrial).

(Above photo is a rendering of the warehouse.)

Industrial Property Group, Inc. is the applicant behind this project, seeking approval for a warehouse and distribution facility at the northeast corner of Mojave Drive and Mesa Linda Avenue.

The proposed facility would cover an impressive 1,097,300 square feet, with 1,057,300 square feet dedicated to warehouse space and 40,000 square feet allocated for offices across four potential office areas.

Above is a visual representation indicating the projected placement of the warehouse. This image has been provided by the City of Victorville.

The building would also feature a total of 187 dock doors, with 94 truck trailer dock doors facing Onyx Road on the east side and 93 truck trailer dock doors facing Mesa Linda Avenue on the west side.

Moreover, the project would include 457 standard passenger vehicle parking stalls along the northern and southern sides of the building, as well as 726 truck trailer parking stalls along the project’s eastern, western, and northern edges.

To access the site, the proposal includes a plan for four forty-foot-wide driveways via Onyx Road and Mesa Linda Avenue, and one thirty-foot-wide driveway via Mojave Drive; and one forty-foot-wide driveway via Cactus Road. Regional and local truck access will primarily be facilitated through Mojave Drive, which is designated as a truck route in both the City’s General Plan and Victorville Municipal Code.

Highway 395 to the west is also designated as a truck route by Caltrans and the City of Adelanto, while I-15 is a designated truck route by Caltrans. The project’s driveways will provide direct truck access to Onyx Road, Mesa Linda Avenue, and Cactus Road, with truck access via Cactus Road to HWY 395 and Mojave Drive.

To address any potential traffic concerns, the project’s Traffic Analysis has determined the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Mojave Drive and Mesa Linda Avenue. The installation of designated turn pockets and other intersection improvements will be required to the satisfaction of the City Engineer.

The project site is situated north of and adjacent to Mojave Drive. It is bordered by the extension of Mesa Linda Avenue on the west, Onyx Road on the east, and Cactus Road on the north. This proposal falls within an industrially zoned area of the City, specifically north of Mojave Drive and west of Diamond Road, extending east to Highway 395. Though presently vacant, this area is designated for industrial development due to its current light and heavy industrial zoning.

It is important to note that this project is a speculative development, meaning that the future occupants of the building are currently unknown.

A public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission on November 8, 2023, during their regularly scheduled meeting. The hearing will take place at the City Council Chambers, located at 14343 Civic Drive, Victorville, CA 92392. The Planning Commission encourages members of the community to attend in person. For those unable to attend, the meeting will be available for viewing on YouTube. However, it is important to note that public comments must be given either in-person at the meeting or submitted in advance as noted on the City’s website.

